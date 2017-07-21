21 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Twins (11) Sodomised

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sheillah Mapani

A Harare man appeared in court yesterday for allegedly sodomising 11-year-old twins several times while promising them chips and sweets to buy their silence.

Philip Mutasa (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Josephine Sande facing charges of aggravated indecent assault. He was remanded to August 3 and ordered to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that during the period extending from April to June this year, Mutasa would call one of the twins at night and early in the morning to his room.

It is alleged that he would undress him and make him lick his private parts without his consent. Mutasa would then sodomise the minor several times and promise to buy him potato chips so that he would not disclose the abuse.

The court heard that on April 13 this year, Mutasa called the other twin to his room.

He kissed him on his cheek, removed his clothes and sodomised him.

Zimbabwe

Cecil the Lion's Cub Xanda Killed by Trophy Hunter

The death of another iconic lion at the hands of a trophy hunter in Zimbabwe is a "devastating loss" that adds to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.