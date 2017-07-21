Kenya: Actor Wins Brand New Car in Jumia Competition

Photo: Jumia Kenya

Dan Kinyanjui and his son receive the brand new Renault Kwid from Jumia.

Mombasa-based actor Dan Kinyanjui, better known as Dan Sonko, has emerged the winner of the grand prize of a brand new Renault Kwid car, in the Jumia five year celebration competition.

The win comes just two months after Kinyanjui lost his wife during childbirth.

Jumia, an online shop, is marking its 5 th anniversary and as part of their celebrations, they have been offering deals of up to 80 percent discount on selected items.

Participants also stood a chance of winning the grand prize of a Renault Kwid during the competitions that ran from the 3 rd to the 9 th of July.

To enter the competition, participants first had to shop on the Jumia website then share their #NikoMbeleNaJumia story on social media with their order number.

Thereafter, they had to get shares and likes from their friends. The top five posts with the most engagement then got shortlisted for the grand prize.

Kinyanjui, accompanied by friends and family, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the competition.