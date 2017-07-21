Kenya: No, Akothee is Not Mad, She Was Just Shooting Her Latest Video

Pictures and videos of award winning Kenyan songstress Akothee shared online have had some of her fans thinking the singer might have gone mad.

Turns out Akothee was just shooting the video of her latest single titled Baby Daddy , which is already trending on YouTube.

In the video, Akothee plays the role of the single mother who was thrown out of her home with her children.

The mother of five says the song highlights the struggle of single parenthood in poverty stricken environments.

The video also highlights challenges women face to secure food security and welfare of their children in absence of their fathers.

The video will envision social, economic transformation due to paternal figures abdicating their roles in the family unit. You will see these cases daily in the news where men throw out their women on the streets and the domino effect of this actions impact negatively on the children,” Akothee said.

The musician also hopes the video will increase awareness on the impact of poverty on children and the overall effects of single parenthood in poverty stricken societies.