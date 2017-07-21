South Africa: IPID Probe Uber Hijacking After Woman Is Shot and Killed in Cape Town

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating the death of a woman allegedly involved in the hijacking of an Uber in Diep River on Thursday.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said four people are understood to have hit the cab at about 07:00, fleeing the scene in the direction of Grassy Park.

Police were alerted and pursued the car, which came to a stop on Strandfontein Road in Ottery.

"Four [officers] approached the hijacked vehicle and one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm towards them. In return, two SAPS members fired several gunshots towards the hijacked vehicle. The suspects then sped away," he said.

The suspects stopped the hijacked vehicle about 500m away from where the shooting occurred.

A female believed to be part of the group was shot dead inside the vehicle, Dlamini said.

Robert Daniels, spokesperson for the Western Cape Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services, said the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the back and died as emergency personnel were performing CPR.

Dlamini said the woman was taken to the Salt River mortuary and ballistic officials confiscated evidence at the scene.

The officers' guns were also confiscated and handed in as exhibits.

The woman's next of kin were briefed at the scene, Dlamini confirmed.

Police opened cases of possession of a stolen vehicle and hijacking.

An inquest docket has also been registered and Ipid took over the investigation, he added.

