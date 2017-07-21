21 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IPID Probe Uber Hijacking After Woman Is Shot and Killed in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating the death of a woman allegedly involved in the hijacking of an Uber in Diep River on Thursday.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said four people are understood to have hit the cab at about 07:00, fleeing the scene in the direction of Grassy Park.

Police were alerted and pursued the car, which came to a stop on Strandfontein Road in Ottery.

"Four [officers] approached the hijacked vehicle and one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm towards them. In return, two SAPS members fired several gunshots towards the hijacked vehicle. The suspects then sped away," he said.

The suspects stopped the hijacked vehicle about 500m away from where the shooting occurred.

A female believed to be part of the group was shot dead inside the vehicle, Dlamini said.

Robert Daniels, spokesperson for the Western Cape Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services, said the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the back and died as emergency personnel were performing CPR.

Dlamini said the woman was taken to the Salt River mortuary and ballistic officials confiscated evidence at the scene.

The officers' guns were also confiscated and handed in as exhibits.

The woman's next of kin were briefed at the scene, Dlamini confirmed.

Police opened cases of possession of a stolen vehicle and hijacking.

An inquest docket has also been registered and Ipid took over the investigation, he added.

News24

South Africa

Minister Dlamini Hell-Bent On Creating Another Sassa Crisis

With news emerging today that Minister Dlamini's daughter is in business with the new SASSA CEO, Ms Pearl Bhengu, it has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.