South Africa: Minister Dlamini Hell-Bent On Creating Another Sassa Crisis

press release

With news emerging today that Minister Dlamini's daughter is in business with the new SASSA CEO, Ms Pearl Bhengu, it has become clear that Minister Dlamini can no longer be trusted to administer SASSA and its billions. The IFP therefore repeats our call for the urgent removal of the Minister of Social Development.

"We know that Ms Bhengu and Minister Dlamini are close friends and ANC Women's League comrades, but we have also received information that Ms Bhengu is alleged to have been used by the Minister to channel funds from SASSA for nefarious purposes in KwaZulu Natal. Now the allegation that the two families are in business smacks of corruption as well, " said Liezl van der Merwe MP, IFP spokesperson on Social Development.

The IFP is of the opinion that Minister Dlamini pushed out Mr Magwaza so that she and Ms Bhengu can have access to the coffers of SASSA.

"With allegations rife that CPS is linked to the ANC and its leadership campaigns, it is clear that the Minister was hell-bent on keeping CPS's contract in place even though they continue to hold an unlawful contact. Now Minister Dlamini has appointed a comrade to run SASSA, clearly so that they can abuse SASSA and its funds, especially to distribute food parcels for electioneering as the ruling party so routinely does. This is the only conclusion that can be drawn from the latest developments," said van der Merwe.

It is clear that yet another SASSA crisis looms.

"The IFP will be writing to the Honourable Capa, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, to urgently convene a meeting with Minister Dlamini. It is clear that Ms Bhengu is not suitable to be the Acting CEO of SASSA and we want the Minister to rescind this decision. We also need explanations as to why she chased Mr Magwaza away," added van der Merwe.

In addition, the IFP will soon table recommendations on how to save SASSA from the clutches of the Minister and her dubious ways.