21 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lawyer Files Fresh Suit Over Buhari's Health Status

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By John Chuks Azu

An Abuja- based lawyer has filed an application seeking declaration by a Federal High Court in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer capable to perform his official functions.

Kingdom Okere brought the ex parte application yesterday asking the court to issue an order of Mandamus compelling the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to pass a resolution that the president is incapable of discharging the functions of his office based on Section 144 (1) (a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution.

Okere, who is the director of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation, has joined as defendants in the suit: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Assembly.

The lawyer claimed that the president has been on his third medical vacation for over 60 days.

This is the second suit seeking an order of court compelling Senate President Bukola Saraki to appoint a medical panel to determine Buhari's health status, after another filed by American based Nigerian, Toyin Dawodu on June 28.

No date has been fixed for both cases.

More on This

When Will President Buhari Be Considered Incapacitated?

AT the homestretch of the 2015 presidential election, the Goodluck Jonathan's re-election campaign team challenged then… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.