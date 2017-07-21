Nigeria: Lawyer Files Fresh Suit Over Buhari's Health Status

An Abuja- based lawyer has filed an application seeking declaration by a Federal High Court in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer capable to perform his official functions.

Kingdom Okere brought the ex parte application yesterday asking the court to issue an order of Mandamus compelling the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to pass a resolution that the president is incapable of discharging the functions of his office based on Section 144 (1) (a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution.

Okere, who is the director of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation, has joined as defendants in the suit: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Assembly.

The lawyer claimed that the president has been on his third medical vacation for over 60 days.

This is the second suit seeking an order of court compelling Senate President Bukola Saraki to appoint a medical panel to determine Buhari's health status, after another filed by American based Nigerian, Toyin Dawodu on June 28.

No date has been fixed for both cases.