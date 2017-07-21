Nigeria: Court Sentences 2 Men to Death By Hanging

Gombe — A Gombe State High Court 8 sitting in Gombe has sentenced two-middle aged to death by hanging over culpable homicide.

The convicts, one Ahmed Bello alias Bokolo and Magaji Babawuro alias Kansila all residing at Jauro Tukur village near Kumo town of Akko local government were arraigned over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The duo were alleged to have on June 3, 2015 conspired with Shuaibu Mohammed and two others; Mohammed Bello alias Jingi and Adamu Bello who are now at large, and allegedly killed one Abdullahi Umar.

The court was told that the trio had sometimes in 2015 conspired among themselves armed with knives and stabbed the deceased in various parts of his body which led to his death on the spot.

Prosecution Counsel, Barrister David Yohanna told the court that the offense was contrary to Sections 96 and 221 of the Penal Code Law.

When the two-count charge were read to the accused persons when they were first arraigned before the court sometimes in 2015, they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the course of the trial, Barrister Yohanna presented eight witnesses before the court that testified against the accused persons. However, the witnesses said the third accused person, Shuaibu Mohammed did not committed the offense.

He also presented the exhibit, the knives that were allegedly used to kill the deceased.

The Defense Counsel, Barrister Sikiru A. Mustapha crossed examined the witnesses and presented the two accused person as his defense witnesses.

In his verdict, Justice Abdulhamid Muhammad Yakubu, said the prosecution having proved their case beyond reasonable doubt, the court has sentenced the duo of Bokolo and Kansila to death by hanging.

He ordered the third accused, Mohammed to be release, having being cleared by the prosecuting witnesses.