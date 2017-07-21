Kenya: Kidero Dismisses Poll Showing Him Neck and Neck With Sonko

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has dismissed the latest opinion poll by TIFA putting him in neck and neck race with his closest competitor Senator Mike Sonko.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Kidero described the figures as a fabrication meant to favour Sonko.

"No we are not neck and neck, these are fabricated opinion polls. Remember the last one was on July 2 which on deep analysis showed that Sonko was supported by 55 percent of women and me 45 percent of men," he said.

"Women have contested that they can never support a character like that and we are pretty confident of winning these elections," he stated.

The poll released on Thursday revealed that if elections were held today, Kidero and Sonko who is vying on a Jubilee ticket would most likely tie at 44 per cent.