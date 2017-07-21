Kenya: Relief for Patients as Neurosurgery Clinic Opens in Nairobi

Nairobi — Patients who need brain or spinal surgery will now not have to wait for long to be treated following the opening of a neurosurgery clinic in Nairobi.

According to the Director of the facility Peter Wanyoike, the six months normal waiting time for elective surgeries will now be reduced with the introduction of the facility which he terms as 'one of its kind in the East and Central African region.'

Speaking to Capital FM News, Wanyoike explained that currently, there are only 25 neurosurgeons in Kenya and the clinic will provide training so that their numbers can be boosted.

"We have in this country twenty five Neurosurgeons currently and the facility is about offering surgery for the brain, surgery for the spine and the rehabilitation of the patients who have been operated on," he stated.

"So for patients with brain tumours, patients with stroke and those with spinal injuries and conditions, this will be a facility for that."

He stated that only complications which are surgical related will be dealt with at the facility.

"It is specialized to offer surgical services for patients who have these kinds of disorders. There is no other facility of its kind in Kenya," he said.

"We have travelled outside the country and we have seen the suffering that some of our patients go through to travel outside this country and the economic drain that most of our patients have gone through."

He further stated that the prices for the procedures will also be fair to enable everyone who needs a procedure to be catered for.

"What we have done is that we are local and because we are not a general hospital, we are a specialist hospital, we shall be able to do value purchasing of products, value pricing and by extension give value based care," he said.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero praised the initiative saying it will reduce the mortality rate of Kenyans who require specialized treatment.

"We have a lot of patients who have to wait six months to a year for surgery and some of them end up with mortalities even before they are seen," he said.

"So we will collaborate by way of training, by way of patient care, by way of service provision and in any other way that will enhance the welfare and wellbeing of the central nervous system in our patients."