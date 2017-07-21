21 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Lusaka Campaigner Shot Dead

By Titus Oteba

Unknown gunmen on Thursday night shot dead a businessman in Chebukwabi village, Kimilili Constituency in Bungoma County.

Mr Robert Barasa, a known campaigner for Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, was shot dead by the armed men, who invaded his home.

The 56-year-old father of seven was killed when he confronted the assailants, who had forcefully entered his home through the window.

Kimilili OCPD Mary Wakuu said police have launched investigations into the incident.

The gunmen shot the businessman's son on the leg before fleeing. He is admitted to Kimilili Sub County hospital.

Governor Lusaka sent his condolences to the family and asked the police to speed up investigations.

"He was my staunch supporter and campaigner. Police should find out who committed this heinous act," he said.

He called on police officers to be alert to ensure that people's lives and property are protected during the campaign period.

