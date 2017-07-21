Kenya: Telkom Prey On Titans, Warriors Face Parklands

Champions Telkom will be looking to complete their first leg matches unbeaten when they face Kenyatta University Titans on Saturday in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

There are 12 matches on the cards this weekend with two in Kakamega and one in Nakuru while the rest will be at City Park.

Former men's league champions Butali Sugar Warriors will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Parklands on Sunday at City Park while Western Jaguars welcome both Kenya College of Accountancy University and 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi in Kakamega.

Telkom, who are chasing an unprecedented 20th league crown, have been outstanding in the first half of the season, winning nine game in a row and are yet to concede a goal.

They also boast the best attacking record in the division with an emphatic 61 goals. Based on those statics, Telkom are overwhelming favourites to claim their 10th win and end their first leg campaign on a high.

However, Telkom coach Jos Openda is leaving nothing chance and has warned against complacency.

"We simply have to maintain our shape and play the way we have done since the season began. Teams always rise to the occasion when they face us and KU will definitely be fired up to face us," Openda said.

Orange will welcome back last season's top scorer Jackline Mwangi, who missed the team's 11-0 win over Multimedia University on their last league outing last month.

Mwangi, who has scored 12 goals this season, will partner the league's top scorer Audrey Omaido, who will be out to add to the 14 goals she has already scored this season.

A win will see Orange move to 30 points, eight ahead of USIU Spartans, who play UoN on Sunday. Titans coach Dominic Mutwol has called on his charges not to be intimidated by the red-hot leaders.

"We have got to be at our very best, no silly mistakes and most importantly ensure we don't give them room to penetrate our circle," the coach said.

The students, who are placed seventh in the 11 team log, come into the match buoyed by last weekend's 3-0 win over Mombasa Sports Club.

Tomorrow, 2015 winners Butali will be looking to reclaim second place with a win against Parklands. The sugar millers are still smarting from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals and league leaders Kenya Police on July 1 this year.

The defeat left them eight points behind Police and Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga has called for a response.

"We can't afford to drop more points if we intend to reclaim the title," Wakachunga said.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

Premier Women: JKUAT v UON -12noon, Telkom v KU Titans - 4pm

National Men: Wazalendo Youth v Dedan Kimathi - 2pm, Parkroad Tigers v Mvita - 6pm

Premier Men: Western Jaguars v KCAU- 3pm (Kakamega), Nakuru v KU Vultures 3pm (Nakuru)

Sunday

National Men: Daystar v Mvita - 9am, JKUAT v Dedan Kimathi - 1pm

Premier Women: USIU v UON - 11am, Sliders v Amira - 3pm

Premier Men: Western Jaguars v Sikh (10am) - Kakamega, Parklands v Butali - 5pm