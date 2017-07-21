Nigeria: Dalung to Inaugurate Sports Federations' Boards Today

The Arbitration and Harmonization Committee comprising the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday upheld elections in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Weightlifting Federation, as the ministry announced that inauguration of the elected boards will take place today in Abuja.

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau's election as President of the federation was upheld as well as the North West zone where he emerged from while Patrick Estate Onyedum's election as South East representative was also upheld. His challenger Christy Opara Asonze was dismissed because she had served a 5-year ban for drug use by WADA and was not eligible to contest as stipulated in the guidelines.

Solomon Ogba was returned also as Sponsor/Ex-officio as of AFN as approved by the federation while the case of Hamid Adio was dismissed. Rosa Collins and Brown Ebewele were earlier reinstated as representatives of NAWIS and Technical representatives.

The case of Haruna Bako and that of Charles Yayock of the North West Zone were both dismissed for lack of merit.

In traditional sports, the election of Mallam Usman Musa as the duly elected President was upheld and not Mohammed Garba Lere.

The Federation was however mandated to appoint an international representative as the committee affirmed the reversal of Mohammed Abdullahi who is the current President of Archery.

In Weightlifting, the election of Hon Yahaya Mohammed as President was upheld as well as that of the Vice President Emeka Daniel Nwankwo. There will be no fresh elections in that federation. The Presidential election in Judo was upheld. The committee ruled that bye election in the South west should take place.