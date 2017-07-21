Nigeria: UN Urges International Community to Scale Up Support for Nigerian Women, Girls

UN urges international community to scale up support for women and girls for Nigeria to realise it's target on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a briefing on the findings of the UN mission on issues affecting women in Nigeria

Mohammed urged governments and international agencies to focus energies on supporting women and girls in Nigeria.

According to her the UN believes that if a nation would make meaningful progress women should not only be given greater responsibility but be a part of the decision-making body of that society.

She called for investment in areas that would bring greater empowerment for women as well as ensuring education of the girl child

She noted that there would be a reduction in the number of cases of violence against women and girls when they are empowered.

She commended Nigeria's efforts at addressing issues of violence against women and urged the country to do more

Mohammed said that the UN planned to scale up assistance for women and girls by investing more in the 17 SDGs relating to women and girls.

"The level of sexual violence we are seeing in the camps and communities is so alarming.

"That is why we are seeking support from the international community to help integrate the women back to the society so that they can continue their normal life", she said.

Mohammed urged Nigeria to have a zero tolerance for violence against women and girls.

She urged the nation to take the issue of development seriously, claiming that there is a connection between poverty and violence against women and girls.

UN under Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN women, Phumzile Mlanbo-Ngcuka in her remarks called for stiffer punishment for abusers of women and girls.

Mlanbo-Ngcuka urged states that are yet to domestic the violence against women and girls act to do so.

She said that the UN introduced the method of safe spacing in camps and communities, as part of effort to help victims of violence recover and adjust back to society.

She disclosed that the UN was considering a situation where more female security officers would be in charge of women in most of the IDPs camps.

According to her UN is also wants women to be in charge of food and welfare.