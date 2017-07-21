Kenya: MP Junet Mohamed Charged With Ethnic Contempt

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has been charged with "ethnic contempt" for comments he made at a rally earlier this month.

Mr Mohamed, who was sized by police officers at a road block on the outskirts of Homa Bay town, was questioned by criminal investigation officers.

He appeared before principal magistrate Susan Ndegwa.

He was accused that on July 2, while addressing a political gathering attended by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and other opposition leaders, he uttered words that contravened the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

He was accused of urging Governor Joho to prepare grounds in Mombasa where the opposition coalition will conduct the swearing in of Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Prosecutors have interpreted the words to mean that Mr Mohamed was saying that if Mr Odinga wins the August 8 elections, he will become president of certain parts of the country except central Kenya.

The charge sheet presented in court says Mr Mohamed had said the following: "Jana niliambia gavana Joho kabla kukuja hapa atayarishe makaburi ground huko Mombasa tutakuja na baba aapishwe yeye atakuwa rais wa huko pwani,hapa Nyanza,western na north Eastern na hawa watabaki huko kwao nyeri.'

Police argue these sentiments are derogatory to the people of Nyeri and their ethnic composition and charged him under section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act..

Prosecutor Dennis Shabolla allowed for the MP to be released on cash bail of Sh100,000. Senior Principal Magistrate Susan Ndegwa pushed the matter to 24 of October.