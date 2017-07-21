21 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why SON Besieged Our Office - Samsung

By Zakariyya Adaramola

Samsung Electronics West Africa has said the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) besieged its Lagos office because of miscommunication between the agency and the company over registration of products.

"We want to confirm that the office of Samsung Electronics West Africa in Lagos was Tuesday besieged by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON). SON's action was apparently due to a miscommunication between both parties regarding the registration of products in Nigeria. Samsung is working in collaboration with SON to reach an amicable resolution of the matter", the electronics company said in a terse statement yesterday.

Samsung said it would not wilfully disrespect the laws and regulations in countries where it operates.

