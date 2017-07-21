Rwanda: Bakame Rallies Amavubi Fans Ahead of TZ Return Leg Clash

Rwanda national football team (Amavubi) first choice goalkeeper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye has called on Rwandans and the national team fans to turn up in big numbers and rally behind the team when they host Tanzania's Taifa stars in the return leg of 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

After securing a vital away 1-1 draw at Mwanza Sports Complex last weekend, Amavubi are optimistic of taking advantage of home support to finish the job at Stade de Kigali. According to Bakame who is the team captain, the supporters' efforts will play a big role in the outcome of this game.

"They (supporters) should turn up in big numbers and get behind the team for the whole match, we promise to give our best performance and try to get a win, which will not be an easy task against a very good Tanzanian side," Ndayishimiye said.

"We have put much focus on the game which we hope to win and progress to the next round," he noted before adding that "We will do everything possible and everyone is ready to eliminate Tanzania."

The Tanzania Taifa Stars arrived on Wednesday night and are staying at Sports View Hotel in Remera.

They trained from Mumena stadium on Thursday morning and Friday afternoon (today) they will train at stade de Kigali.

In the first leg, the Amavubi team secured the lead - and a potentially vital away goal - in the 18th minute when Dominique Savio Nshuti found the back of the net before Himid Mao equalised through a spot kick when Aimable Rucogoza handled Simon Msuva's attempt in the box leading to a penalty.

The aggregate winner of the tie will face either South Sudan or Uganda in the final qualifying round for a ticket to the Kenya finals.

Saturday

2018 CHAN qualifiers

Second leg

Rwanda vs Tanzania 3:30pm