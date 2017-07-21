Rwanda: Volleyball - Murangwa Joins Romanian Club

Rwanda volleyball senior national team right attacker, Nelson Murangwa has joined the Romanian club Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti on a one-year deal.

According to the tricolorullmvploiesti.ro, website Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti signed Murangwa as the second player who will cover the universal post, along with the most valuable Romanian player of last year, Laurenţiu Lică.

Murangwa who is currently with the national team preparing for the Zone V championship that will get underway this Saturday in Kigali will continue with his career at the Romanian club after a season in Finland. In the previous season, he played for Denmark's Middelfart Volleyball Club, which was in the Danish second division league.

The 24-year-old is a prospective youngster who earned his maiden cap in the national team in 2013 at the age of 19, when he was playing for Rayon Sports. He also played for the Blues for two seasons, helping the club to finish second in the league in both seasons.

For 2014/15 season, he left Rayon Sport to join Oita Miyoshi Weisel (Japan) and for 2015/16 season he was with Middelfart VC (Denmark) before he left to join Liiga Riento of Finland where he played in the just concluded season.