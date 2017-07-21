21 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Murangwa Joins Romanian Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda volleyball senior national team right attacker, Nelson Murangwa has joined the Romanian club Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti on a one-year deal.

According to the tricolorullmvploiesti.ro, website Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti signed Murangwa as the second player who will cover the universal post, along with the most valuable Romanian player of last year, Laurenţiu Lică.

Murangwa who is currently with the national team preparing for the Zone V championship that will get underway this Saturday in Kigali will continue with his career at the Romanian club after a season in Finland. In the previous season, he played for Denmark's Middelfart Volleyball Club, which was in the Danish second division league.

The 24-year-old is a prospective youngster who earned his maiden cap in the national team in 2013 at the age of 19, when he was playing for Rayon Sports. He also played for the Blues for two seasons, helping the club to finish second in the league in both seasons.

For 2014/15 season, he left Rayon Sport to join Oita Miyoshi Weisel (Japan) and for 2015/16 season he was with Middelfart VC (Denmark) before he left to join Liiga Riento of Finland where he played in the just concluded season.

Rwanda

China's Richest Man in Kigali For Youth Summit

Jack Ma, a prominent Chinese business magnet, arrived in Rwanda Thursday, joining a long list of top business leaders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.