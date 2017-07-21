Nigeria: Nimet, NLC Oppose Climate Change Council

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday opposed creation of the National Council on Climate Change.

Speaking at a public hearing by the House of Representatives committee on climate change in Abuja, the Director General of NiMet, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, said rather than establish the council; the House should consider strengthening NiMet.

He said the House could also establish a climate change commission to supervise activities of Nimet after strengthening the agency.

On her part, a representative of NLC, Hauwa Abubakar, said instead of establishing the council, the House should establish an agency on climate change, which she said would be more independent.

The hearing was declared open by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara who said the draft law sought to achieve its objectives through strategies and key activities targeted at raising a green bond to finance environmental projects and continue the Ogoni clean-up.