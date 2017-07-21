Nigeria: All Set for Zenith Basketball Final 8 in Lagos

All is set for the Final 8 of the 13th Zenith Women Basketball League expected to dunk off this weekend in Lagos.

Sponsors of the event, Zenith Bank, have concluded arrangements to make the final phase a big show for all the teams and the fans of the game.

Eight teams have qualified for the Final 8 of the competition after the conclusion of the third and fourth phases of the league which held in Asaba and Ibadan respectively.

The eight teams to battle for honours include; defending champions First Bank Basketball Club of Lagos, IGP Queens of Lagos, First Deepwater of Lagos and Plateau Rocks of Jos.

Others Final 8 qualifiers include; former champions Dolphins of Lagos, Customs of Lagos, Delta Force of Asaba and GT2000 of Abuja.

First Bank which campaigned in Group A at the Ibadan phase that ended last Friday amassed the maximum 20 points, winning all 10 games played, scoring a total of 530 points and conceded 292 with a difference of +282.

Dolphins who led in Group B also didn't drop any game to amass 20 points, scoring 785 points and conceded 623 with a difference of +162.

In Group A, Plateau Rocks and Benue Princess tied at 13 points apiece but Plateau sailed through on superior average after the head-to-head resolution.

All the qualifiers have be advised to arrive Lagos on July 22, early enough for the Technical Meeting on July 23 for the matches which are expected to run from July 24 to 29 with an All Star Game on July 28.