Kenya: Peter Kenneth Dismisses Tifa Poll

Nairobi governorship candidate Peter Kenneth has dismissed as dishonest, an opinion poll that put him behind his two main challengers for the seat, with a wide margin.

According to Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) poll released Thursday, Jubilee's Mike Sonko has closed the popularity gap between him and ODM's Evans Kidero, both registering a tie at 44 percent.

Mr Sonko's popularity rose by one percent since the last poll released two weeks ago by the same firm.

Mr Kenneth, who is an independent candidate polled 4 percent.

But in a quick rejoinder, the former Gatanga MP dismissed the poll describing the findings as the outcome of extortion networks.

"My fate lies with the people of Nairobi and not boardroom arrangements by questionable polling companies which are subject to specific individuals in the race," he said.

TIFA director Maggie Ireri attributed the tilting scales in Nairobi to changes in voter preferences.

"As for Mr Kenneth, he could be a favourite among many but the main issue is that he lost in the Jubilee nomination. He is equally a strong candidate running on the wrong party thus suffering the bandwagon effect," Ms Ireri said.

But Mr Kenneth dismissed saying the poll was carried out for selfish reason. The former planning assistant minister Nairobi residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for him to disapprove the naysayers "who think they can arm-twist Nairobians who think they can vote for comedians and corrupt individuals.