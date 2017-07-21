Kenya: Boy Run Over By School Bus in Front of Sister

A kindergarten pupil has been crushed to death by a school bus in which he was riding.

The pupil from St Augustine's Preparatory School in Mombasa died on the spot.

The boy was ran over by the back wheels of the bus when he fell down through an opening on the floor of the bus.

His sister, who is in Standard Two at the same school, was in the bus when the incident happened in Majengo on Friday at around 6.30am.

The bus driver and his assistant escaped after the incident.

Police officers and school officials are currently at the scene of the accident.

More follows.