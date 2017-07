Kenya: Opposition Bent on Subverting the Will of Kenyans, Uhuru Tells AU Team

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has told the African Union that the Opposition was engaged in a blatant campaign to force a postponement of the August elections to subvert the will of Kenyans.

At a meeting with an African Union elections observer team led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki, President Kenyatta spoke of a pattern of actions by Opposition leaders that demonstrated their resolve to sabotage the elections.

Musa Faki, the Chadian chairperson of the AU Commission, accompanied Mbeki to the meeting at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta said the Opposition is aiming for chaos and is not interested in a fair contest where voters chose the victorious.

"We have persistently declared that we are ready to accept the will of the people, but the opposition adamantly refuses to submit itself to that commitment," said the President. "The reason is simple. Subversion of the will of Kenyans."

The President also informed Mbeki's team that the opposition's attack on those in charge of securing the country as well as the elections was a clear sign of their intention to cause chaos.

"The responsibility of securing the elections and the country lies with the government," said the President as he promised that the elections will be free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful.

The Head of State informed the African Union officials that he has made many compromises during the preparations for the election, but one thing he will not accede to is a change of the polls date.

He said elections must take place on August 8 as provided for by the Constitution and anything less would be a subversion of the people's will.