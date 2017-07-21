Zambia: Catholic Bishops, Hichilema Confer

The Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) led by His Grace, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu are in Kabwe to meet incarcerated opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

This follows permission they sought from President Edgar Lungu in which they volunteered to broker peace and dialogue between the two.

The Bishops urged President Edgar Lungu to facilitate and hold face-face meeting with Hichilema.

The Bishops arrived at Kabwe Maximum Correctional facility famously known as Mukobeko Prison located in Kabwe.

The Bishops entered Mukobeko gates at about 09:45 hrs. Hichilema and five others have been behind bars for 100 days for a traffic offence that has been turned into treason.