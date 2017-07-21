21 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Tanzania: Ugandan Refs to Handle Rwanda-Tanzania Match

By Jejje Muhinde

The return leg of the CHAN 2018 qualifiers between Rwanda and Tanzania on Saturday will be officiated by Ugandan FIFA referees at Stade de Kigali.

Brian Nsubuga will be the center referee while Ronald Katenya, Dick Okello, and Ali Chelanget Sabile are the first, second assistant and reserve referees respectively. The match commissioner is Hassan Moussa Rirachi from Djibouti.

Both countries played a 1-1 draw in a game that ended at Mwanza Sports Complex last weekend with Dominique Savio Nshuti securing a vital away goal for the Wasps in the 18th minute. However 16 minutes later, Taifa Stars Simon Msuva equalized through a penalty.

The winner on aggregate between the two will take on either Uganda or South Sudan in the second round for the available slot of the CHAN 2018 Championships in Kenya played by players who ply their trade in national domestic leagues.

Meanwhile, Taifa Stars arrived yesterday at night ahead of the return leg and head coach Salum Mayanga said that he is assured of progressing despite a draw setback in the home fixture.

"Amavubi is not a threat to my side, we shall score and advance to the second round. In the first game, Rwanda capitalized on the mistakes committed by my side in Mwanza, our target is to defeat them at home," Mayanga said.

