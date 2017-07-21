Zimbabwe: Firms Eye Region to Escape Zim Crisis

ZIMBABWE's economic situation is unsettling.

A fortnight ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the embattled economy was still "facing difficulties".

The difficulties are glaring: Cash shortages, blamed on an expansionary fiscal stance, curtailed net capital flows, and declining investor confidence.

These factors have led to a foreign currency crisis, which has resulted in a foreign payments backlog that has resulted in manufacturing entities, mining firms and other commercial concerns failing to pay for raw material imports and other critical services offshore.

Even airlines, seen as critical in the revival of the country's tourism sector, have failed to repatriate cash from ticket sales.

Thanks to the auditor-general, it is now very clear that ruling party politicians and top civil servants are unconcerned, and are on an unrelenting looting spree that is only making the situation worse.

The last time this happened, during an unprecedented economic crisis that ended with dollarisation in 2009, local firms extended their interests outside the country, seeking to hedge themselves against the free-falling economy.

During that period, the economy was heavily battered by a hyperinflationary crisis and widespread commodity shortages.

The hard currency regime immediately stabilised the economy, and took it on a path to recovery after sustained and broad-based contraction led to a cumulative decline of nearly 50,3 percent in real gross domestic product (GDP) between 2000 and 2008.

But recent developments appear to have triggered fears of a déjà vu, with foreign investors looking for the exits, while local firms are again looking for opportunities in neighbouring countries to hedge themselves from the Zimbabwe risk.

Seed manufacturer, Seed Co, is seeking a listing on a regional bourse for its operations outside Zimbabwe.

This, said finance director, John Matorofa, will help the company "to raise capital for expansion and to fund growth opportunities".

A circular to shareholders was expected at the beginning of this month giving shareholders details of the plan, but equities analysts said outstanding regulatory approvals had delayed the release.

Seed Co has operations in 13 countries on the African continent, and is planning to extend its footprint to India and Pakistan.

In India, the company conducted pilot seed production which showed a lot of promise, said group chief executive officer, Morgan Nzwere.

Market sources said the seed company was likely to seek a listing in Botswana, where it already has its unit, Seed Co International, operating since 2000.

Another firm, Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL), is planning to list its subsidiary, Emeritus International Reinsurance Company (Emeritus), in Botswana.

Chief executive officer, Stanley Kudenga, said exchange control approvals for the listing had been received from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)

Currently, said Kudenga, a restructuring of the group's shareholding, which will result in all reinsurance operations being owned by Emeritus, already incorporated in Botswana, was in progress.

Emeritus is expected to help the company mobilise international capital to strengthen regional operations, enhance credit ratings and advance its domestic and regional footprint.

ZHL is a diversified conglomerate with units in Zimbabwe and Africa. However, its core business is insurance.

It is currently in the process of divesting from Continental Re Nigeria and is planning to use proceeds from the sale of its stake in the Nigerian business to recapitalise Mozambique Reinsurance Company.

Yet Zimbabwean firms' regional forays to escape a domestic crisis have not always had pleasant outcomes.

For example, Zimbabwe Sun dropped its Zimbabwean identity in its pursuit for continental glory, which saw the firm embarking on expansion projects across Africa after it was renamed African Sun.

But it later beat a retreat back home after several of its foreign businesses bled the firm and almost led to insolvency.

The continental forays were led by The African Sun Limited, a 100 percent-owned subsidiary registered in Mauritius, which operated The Grace in Rosebank, South Africa, and a timeshare in Mozambique.

The now insolvent Kingdom Financial Holdings Limited opened or bought into companies in Botswana, Zambia, Malawi and South Africa. Many of these units have collapsed.

Other firms that joined the scramble for Africa include NicozDiamond and Dairibord, both of which recently withdrew from Uganda.

The Rainbow Tourism Group took flight from its foray into Mozambique.

Fidelity Life Assurance, a ZSE-listed insurance business in which ZHL has a significant interest, had gone to South Sudan but withdraw due to the volatility caused by civil war.

Another ambitious outfit, Africa First ReNaissance Corporation, which had been renamed from First Mutual Limited (FML) after banker, Patterson Timba, took over control of the firm, had also targeted acquisitions on the continent.

Its plans were cut short by domestic problems, which resulted in Timba losing control to compulsory pension fund, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), which rebranded the group First Mutual Holdings Limited.

Timba is currently in court to reclaim the asset.

Seed Co's 77-year history

AGRO-FIRM Seed Co is a public listed company incorporated in Zimbabwe and quoted on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

It is one of southern Africa's leading producers and marketers of certified crop seeds, mainly hybrid maize seed, but also cotton seed, wheat, soya bean, barley, sorghum and ground nut seed.

The company was established in 1940 as the Rhodesia Seed Maize Co-operative Company, before becoming the Seed Co-operative Company of Zimbabwe in 1983 after an agreement between seed producers.

In July 1996, it converted into a public company and successfully listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as Seed Co.

Initially Seed Co depended on government research for new material, but in 1973, it acquired the Rattray Arnold Research Station, the first of three research stations that form the core of the company's research intellectual property.

Its relationships with international seed companies over the years have opened up opportunities, with a joint venture with DeKald Genetics Corporation of the USA from 1992 to 1999 preceding its research collaboration agreement in 2000 with Syngenta, a European based global agribusiness involved in seeds and crop protection.

ZHL: Origins, vision

ZIMRE Holdings Limited (ZHL) was established in 1983 as a public corporation through an Act of Parliament and started transacting reinsurance business in 1984.

In 1985, it set up Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers as a greenfield investment, and went on to acquire Legal and General, now Fidelity Life which is separately listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), and NEM Insurance, now NicozDiamond also listed on the domestic bourse.

ZHL was privatised by the Zimbabwe government and subsequently listed on the ZSE on November 22, 1999, thus broadening the shareholder base.

During the year of its listing, the company was operating in the reinsurance, general insurance, life and pensions and insurance broking sectors and had other investments within Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and South Africa.

In 2002, shareholders approved the unbundling of the group into strategic business units, which were highly focused, and sector specific in order to increase shareholder value.

The unbundling process started with the listing of NicozDiamond in October 2002, and the demerger of the reinsurance operations from head office was implemented in January 2003.

Fidelity Life Assurance was listed in June 2003.

Today, ZHL is an investment and coordinative company, holding a number of synergistically linked subsidiary companies operating in Zimbabwe and within Africa, with insurance as its core business.

It has interest in companies like CFI Holdings, a diversified conglomerate focused on the agro business.