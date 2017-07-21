Tennis ace Roger Federer has launched a childcare centre in Malawi funded by his charity ,Roger Federer foundation, is set to open its 81st pre-school in Malawi after spending approximately $13.5million in one of the poorest countries in the world.

Federer, who is currently the tennis world No 2 , set up his 10-year plan in 2011 to improve children's education and has already established 80 pre-schools in the country.

With the large sum of money already invested in Malawi, the foundation hopes to improve the lives of over 150,000 Malawian children by 2021, according to reports.

'I believe every young child should have the opportunity to spend some years in such a centre because early education is the foundation of learning,' Federer said upon visiting the school.

With 15 programs running in Switzerland, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe already, The Roger Feder foundation has set the goal of changing the lives of one million children by 2018.