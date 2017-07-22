Nigeria: Okocha Is More Skillful Than Pele - Weah

According to Liberian legend George Weah, former Nigerian midfielder Austin Okocha is the most skillful player on the continent.

Weah compared Okocha to one of Ghana's greatest players in Abedi Pele, saying Okocha is the most talented player on the African continent.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea forward said 'Jay Jay' is more skilled and claims that he, himself, came nowhere close to the Super Eagles legend.

"Abedi is a strong player, he's a creative player but Jay Jay is more skillful. Even me, Jay Jay has more techniques than me," said Weah.

"All the things that Jay Jay does on the field, we don't even do one percent of it.

"So Jay Jay is a legend when it comes to that; he is very creative, he is very smart and he knows how to do tricks.'

"For me I don't do tricks, I will score a good goal and when I am squeezed up, I know how to run around. But to put the ball on the ground and play with it, I give it to Jay Jay; he is an entertainer," adds the 50-year-old.

Okocha, who garnered 75 caps during his illustrious career, never won the CAF African Player of Year award as he was a runner-upon two occasion.

The retired Weah is reportedly contesting to be Liberia's next President.