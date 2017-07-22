22 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dalung Inaugurates Boards of 29 Sports Federations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Salifu Usman

Abuja — The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Solomon Dalung, inaugurated the boards of 29 sport federations in Abuja, yesterday. The inauguration followed the just-concluded elections into executive positions of various sports federations.

The boards of athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, cricket, darts, fives, Volleyball, Handball and squash were among the boards inaugurated.

Others were table tennis, deaf sports, Tennis, para-soccer, judo, kick-boxing, karate, traditional sports, weightlifting, kuffun, rowing, shooting, golf, scrabble and wrestling.

However, the boards of gymnastic, rugby, taekwondo were not inaugurated, due to court order.

According to Dalung, the 29 inaugurated boards have an onerous task to turnaround the fortune of Nigeria's sports by going to the grassroots to discover young talents that will replace the aging ones.

He said the inauguration signals the official take-off of democratization of the electoral process in the Nigeria's sports federations, saying the government will grant autonomy to various sporting federations, and won't interfere with their activities any longer.

"This is the final lap of the democratisation process of the national sports federations. It is time to give support and make necessary contributions that will positively transform our sports.

"Be alive to your responsibilities and discharge them with sense of commitment to ensure speedy development of sports and optimal performance of Nigeria at international competitions.

"Government cannot continue funds sports and it grant autonomy to the various sports federations. "This means, every federations must within the next three months in office provide their constitutions, get approve by the congress and submit the copy to us. I repeat, this will be last elections of sports federations will be conducted with the guidelines," he said.

He enjoined the boards of sports federation to work with the stakeholders at the state and zonal level and as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports to fast the development of their sports at all levels.

Nigeria

Lagos Residents Vote in Local Govt Elections‎

Lagos residents will, today, July 22, elect their chairpersons and councillors across the 20 local government areas and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.