Nigeria: 23 PDP Alliance Predicts Party's Victory in 2019

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chairman G-23 PDP Alliance, Honourable Olaitan Lucky Turaki, has said t‎he party still have tangible structures to win the 2019 presidential elections as well as many governorship and legislative seats.

He said the‎ recent last week's declaration of Senator Ahmed Makarfi's led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership of the PDP by the Supreme Court in Abuja will further give impetus‎ to PDP chances to upset the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other parties in 2019.

Turaki, in a statement, said the PDP leadership tussle between Ahmed Makarfi and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff which eventually went in Makarfi's favour, ‎was a divine reward for his steadfastness and consistency in the party since 1999.

"The PDP is fully set and will surely upset the ruling APC and other political parties in 2019 elections, ‎following the judgement of the Supreme Court declaring Senator Ahmed Makarfi's led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership of the party. Moreover, the party still have tangible structures to win the 2019 presidential elections as well as many governorship and legislative seats, and with Makarfi's political prowess and tactics the party will be boosted. Surely, all the PDP structures across the country will come alive more than ever before.

"Again, Ahmed Makarfi remains one of the most steadfast and consistent politician in this country and he is very focused and committed to the PDP since 1999. Unlike other politicians who change political parties the way we change clothes, Ahmed Makarfi has remain faithful to only one political party, PDP, since the return of democracy to Nigeria, and since then he has neither done anything against the interest of the party nor engaged in anti-party activities. So, the judgement is a divine reward for all his efforts," Turaki said.

The Chairman called on all aggrieved persons to join hands with Makarfi to strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 elections, warning that all those who are sowing seeds of discord and planting people in the party in order to destabilise it to desist henceforth because they would not succeed this time no matter who they are or how highly placed.

He also urged all those who decamped from PDP to come back, assuring that Makarfi is a unique and understanding politician and would magnanimously carry everyone along.

"The PDP has learnt its lesson over the years and will not repeat the mistake again. The 2015 election defeat and the leadership tussle that rocked the party since then are two bitter experiences that the party has learnt a better lesson from and would only make it stronger and more repositioned. This time around, the party will mobilise all segments of the population in order to win the 2019 election at the federal level and across the states in the country," Turaki added.