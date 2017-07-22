Nigeria: LG Poll - PDP Candidates Step Down for APC in Lagos

Ahead of tomorrow's Local Government polls, the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) have announced that its candidates in the Local Government election in Eredo and Ikosi Ejinrin Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State will not contest the election in honour of the brilliant performance of the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

The party, while announcing the decision to honour Governor Ambode and his wife by not contesting in the election, cited the unprecedented infrastructural development by the Governor in Epe division as its reason for withdrawing.

In the same vein, the Lawmaker representing Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Olulade, has also called on residents of the state to troop out and vote for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Local Government election.

Olulade, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, explained that the best way for every Lagosian to show appreciation to Governor Akinwunmi Amobode for what he has been able to achieve for the state in the last two years, is to vote for all the APC candidates.

Speaking at an Orphanage home in Agbowa area of the state, where he had gone to celebrate his birthday with children from the Home of God's Grace Orphanage, the lawmaker noted that the development, which the state has witnessed under the administration of Ambode within a very short period of time, is incomprehensible.

According to him, "a lot of people never expected and believed that Governor Ambode will take Lagos State to where it is right now. The Governor has touched virtually every LGAs and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), especially in the area of roads rehabilitation.

"I can still remember vividly that we all benefitted from the 114 roads rehabilitated by Ambode's administration across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas. And also, each of the 57 councils will still benefit from the 288 additional roads to be constructed soon and that means four roads for each council.

"Little wonder all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Eredo LCDA and Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA, decided to honour the performing Governor and the First Lady of the State, Mrs. Abimbola Ambode, by withdrawing from contesting in the election," Olulade said

He added that, "the local government is the closest to the people and if we want the ongoing development in the state to continue in our respective LGAs and LCDAs, then we must elect the APC candidates as Chairmen and Councilors so that they can complement the efforts of Governor Ambode."