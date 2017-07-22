Nigeria: Constitution Amendment and Age Hurdle in Future Polls

The alleged trashing of the "Not Too Young to Run" Bill by the National Assembly last week, set off series of backlash from Nigerians. KAUTHAR ANUMBA-KHALEEL and ADEBIYI ADEDAPO give an insight to the bill.

Recently, Speaker of the House of Representatives, YakubuDogara, raised the hope of Nigerian youths, when he said that a citizen at 30 years of age would soon be eligible to be President of the country.

Dogara while addressing the plenary of the Nigerian Youth Parliament in May, explained that the provision was contained in a new Bill seeking to lower the age qualification for persons vying for political offices in Nigeria.

The Bill tagged the "Not Too Young To Run Bill," has passed second reading and referred to the Special Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

Introduction of the bill was for many Nigerian youths, long overdue, given that it would provide them the opportunity to finally vie for elective positions in which they aspire and perhaps, bring to a halt, the business of recycling same set of individuals that have long dominated the political sphere of the country.

The Bill is aimed at promoting youth inclusion in politics through the reduction of age criteria for running for office; promoting inter-generational dialogue and political mentorship by encouraging young people to participate in politics. It brought with it, hope that Nigerian youths will finally find a place and have a voice in the political space.

The proposed legislation which seeks to alter sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the constitution will modify the age of eligibility for elective positons across board.

If the amendment succeeds, the age qualification for the presidency will drop from 40 to 30 years; governor, 35 to 30 years; Senate, 35 to 30 years; House of Representatives and State House of Assembly, 30 to 25 years.

According to its proponents, the proposed legislation enjoyed tremendous support, as over 25 states assembly had promised to ratify it without a delay.

However, the joint committee National Assembly on the review of the 1999 constitution (as amended) concluded it's 2-day working retreat in Lagos, without a mention of the Bill.

This development sparks reaction from several youth organisations, particularly a Coalition of youth groups committed to the reduction of age criteria to run for elective offices , has expressed dismay over the sudden disappearance of the Bill #NotTooYoungToRun in the ongoing constitution review exercise.

This is an indication to the fact that Nigeria is ready to tow the part of participatory political process. And that the country has come to terms with the fact that like it or not, youths all over the world play a greater part in the affairs of their respective countries.

It also indicated that older Nigerians who have determined the affairs of the country for several decades should mark time to bow out and play the role of elder state men, while the youths ready themselves to venture into the political fray as contenders like it ought to be.

The bill was meant to give "leaders of tomorrow" a sense of belonging in the political scheme of things, and allow for cross fertilisation of ideas between the old and the young.

However, these came crashing when Nigerians awoke to reports that the bill did not make the cut in the final constitution amendment report that was considered and adopted by the federal lawmakers at the Lagos retreat last week. This development was met with public outcry from every quarter

of the country even as critics of the legislators inferred that the lawmakers yet again, pulled a stunt on Nigerians as they were only playing to the gallery when they publicly supported the bill.

The supposed rejection of the bill by the lawmaking body was likened to a child that was dealt a heavy blow by his parent for asking to be part of decisions that had to do with his future; his life. For champions of the #NotTooYoungToRun bill, this was the highest form of betrayal by those they trusted; an institution that seemed only good at one thing: 'self-serving'. This to critics, meant that once more, the youths of this country did not count.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports, the House of representatives stated that the bill was still a work in progress. The speaker of the House, YakubuDogara, debunked this reports when he assured that the bill was not removed from the constitution amendment report which was laid before the House for consideration next week.

Dogara who gave the assurances on Thursday following a clarification on the issues by the chairman of the House' ad hoc committee on Review of the Constitution and Deputy Speaker, Hon. SulaimonYussufLasun, also reaffirmed his support for youth inclusion in politics by saying; "the young people should be informed that we made a promise and we will keep to our promise, by God's grace."

The deputy speaker had explained that reports indicating that the bill was removed at the retreat of the joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Review of the Constitution was false. He however informed that the title of the bill was changed, an alteration he said could be responsible for the false reports that it had been expunged.

It is also worthy of note that Dogara on several occasion, has advocated for youth inclusion and participation in politics and other spheres of endeavour

"In a country with a youth population of 60 per cent, the law was long overdue and the current house was committed to seeing it through."

"We committed ourselves in our Legislative Agenda to give priority to necessary legislative interventions to promote equality and inclusion, and entrench the rights of women, youths and vulnerable groups in the society," Dogara stated.

While acknowledging the extent to which the law will bring an end to marginalisation of youths and help open up more political opportunities for the youthful majority,Dogara further noted that marginalisation will not end if creativity and innovation which are critical elements in engendering economic growth and development are not adequately encouraged among the youths.

"Indeed the world is open for the youths to excel, especially in the area of technological development and with opportunities; Nigerian youths can compete strongly in the technological field in the new world economy. We only need better technological education, funding and exposure to best practices," he said.

Sequel to this the #Not Too Young To Run movement has demanded a clear status of the Bill in the legislative process.

The coalition, seeks to know the exact status of the Bill as well as the position Senate leadership on the matter.

"The #Not Too Young To Run movement received with pleasure, the statement issued by the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. YakubuDogara re-affirming his commitment and that of the House of representatives to the passage of the #Not Too Young to Run Bill. This is a testament that the House remains a people's assembly. We hope the Senate will emulate the responsive character of the House and give a public account on the status of bill in the Senate within 24 hours."

"While commending the speedy response of the House and its leadership to our statement issued on 19th July 2017 seeking clarification on the status of the bill, the Not Too Young Movement is requesting the House of Representatives to furnish us the title and further particulars of the amendment as presently labelled in the ongoing constitution review process."

Interestingly, the proposed legislation aligns with a global movement, "NotTooYoungToRun" campaign which aims to elevate the promotion of young people's right to run for public and address the wide-spread issue of age discrimination.

It seeks to also promote and expand the rights of young people to run for public office; it emphasizes young people's rights to engage fully in the democratic process, including the right of young people to run for office themselves.

The campaign kicked off at a side event at United Nations Geneva during the first forum on human rights, democracy and the rule of law. This year it focuses on the theme of "Widening the Democratic Space: The Role of Youth in Public Decision Making".

Due to this, the African Union Assembly in 2016, came to a decision to devote the theme of the year 2017 to "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investments in Youth."

The Union recognized that investments made today in the youth, will determine the course of Africa's development over the next 50 years and position the continent towards realising the "Africa We Want," a strong united and influential global player and partner as envisioned in Agenda 2063.

In line with this, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), Youngstars Development Initiative (YDI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) partnered to launch the "Not Too Young to Run" (NTYTR) campaign.

NTYTR, as part of a constitutional reform, worked at pushing for the alteration of the constitution to will lower the age qualification for presidency from 40 to 30 years; governorship from 35 to 30 years; senatorial candidates: 35 to 30 years old; and house of representatives and state house of assembly to 25 years old as opposed to 30 years.

According to the Executive Director, YIAGA, Mr. Samson Itodo, the passage of the law would increase youth participation in governance thereby reducing their vulnerability to social vices adding that it will FastTrack their eligibility for elective political offices as "without inclusion, democracy loses its vitality".

However, critics of the bill opined that the youths are too young and inexperienced to vie for political positions.

As the bill which also seeks to allow independent candidacy in Nigeria's electoral process continues its journey through legislative process, YIAGA and YDI continues to mobilize youth across the country to hold National Days of Action in their states to drum up support from state legislators to ensure it gets the two-third majority it requires to scale through when it comes before them.

With this, it is hoped that the right tool for participatory democracy will be provided to the Nigerian youths to enable them participate and contest for elective positions and chart a course in governance. And the 8th National Assembly seizes this opportunity to write its name in gold and leave a legacy long after it is gone.