Nigeria: Lagos Residents Vote in Local Govt Elections‎

Lagos residents will, today, July 22, elect their chairpersons and councillors across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

A total of 12 political parties presented candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the election.

The parties include Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AA), Alliance for Democracy (AD), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), and Kowa Party (KP).

The rest are Labour Party (LP), United Democratic Party (UDP), United Progressive Party (UPP), National Action Council (NAC), and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM).

Initially billed as a two-horse race between the ruling party in the state, the APC, and the PDP; the in-fighting within the two parties in the state has opened the window for the other contenders to give a shot at winning the race.

Accreditation and voting will take place simultaneously between 7.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m., according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC

The results of the chairmanship elections will be declared at the collation centre in each of the local councils, according to LASIEC, while that for councillorship elections will be announced at ward collation centres.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters will provide you updates on the election.

7.27am: The Lagos State Independent Electoral Council LASIEC officials are in Onigbongbo Local government area.

They have been here since last night in preparation for the day's business.

However, the heavy downpour this morning has paralysed every form of activity as they wait for the rain to subside.

7.42am: There are light showers now and LASIEC officials are moving to several wards from Ward D Opebi, Onigbongbo Local council.

They passed the night in Opebi primary school where they received materials for the election last night.

7.52am: Meanwhile, setting up of the polling boot in ward D Opebi in Onigbongbo Local council has commenced.

Mrs. Oni, the supervisor of the ward said that "immediately after these, accreditation will commence."