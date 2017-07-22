22 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: North West Governors Sign Charter On Economic Cooperation, Integration

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Essien

Abuja — Governors of the North-western states in the country yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation and integration within the region in terms of agriculture

At a meeting which also considered and adopted the legal framework within which the process will function, the governors also received a presentation by the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), the main consultants who are vested

Governors of the North-western states in the country yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation and integration within the region in terms of agriculture.

At a meeting which also considered and adopted the legal framework within which the process will function, the governors also received a presentation by the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), the main consultants who are vested with the responsibility of driving the process forward.

The meeting which was attended by the region's seven governors further received presentations by MTN on Animal Identification Management Solutions (AIMS) targeted towards mitigating cattle rustling with the aid of tracking device.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting in Abuja, Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari said, "We have signed an MoU to establish an economic commission between the seven Northwestern states and you know we have been on this for more than a year. That is what we agreed and discussed on. We discussed agriculture".

On the implication of the meeting on the lives of the people in the region, he said, "The whole idea is to improve the quality of life of the people. We have comparative advantage in agriculture, almost equal or even more than any other region in the country, and we believe that the region was developed based on agriculture and we can still do it. So, when we do agriculture, we are doing everything for the country.

"Agriculture, under normal circumstances, is supposed to employ more than 70 per cent of the population. The population is rural and they depend on agriculture. So, agriculture offers much more opportunity for employment from primary to secondary and to processing.

On the level of private investor involvement, Masari said, "We have a consultancy, Arewa Research and Development project, which is our main consultant driving the process forward.

Nigeria

Lagos Residents Vote in Local Govt Elections‎

Lagos residents will, today, July 22, elect their chairpersons and councillors across the 20 local government areas and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.