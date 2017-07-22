Nigeria: North West Governors Sign Charter On Economic Cooperation, Integration

Abuja — Governors of the North-western states in the country yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation and integration within the region in terms of agriculture

Governors of the North-western states in the country yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation and integration within the region in terms of agriculture.

At a meeting which also considered and adopted the legal framework within which the process will function, the governors also received a presentation by the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), the main consultants who are vested with the responsibility of driving the process forward.

The meeting which was attended by the region's seven governors further received presentations by MTN on Animal Identification Management Solutions (AIMS) targeted towards mitigating cattle rustling with the aid of tracking device.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting in Abuja, Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari said, "We have signed an MoU to establish an economic commission between the seven Northwestern states and you know we have been on this for more than a year. That is what we agreed and discussed on. We discussed agriculture".

On the implication of the meeting on the lives of the people in the region, he said, "The whole idea is to improve the quality of life of the people. We have comparative advantage in agriculture, almost equal or even more than any other region in the country, and we believe that the region was developed based on agriculture and we can still do it. So, when we do agriculture, we are doing everything for the country.

"Agriculture, under normal circumstances, is supposed to employ more than 70 per cent of the population. The population is rural and they depend on agriculture. So, agriculture offers much more opportunity for employment from primary to secondary and to processing.

On the level of private investor involvement, Masari said, "We have a consultancy, Arewa Research and Development project, which is our main consultant driving the process forward.