Nigeria: Peace Achievers Awards Set to Honour Deserving Nigerians

The much anticipated Peace Achievers Awards has promised to honour well deserving Nigerians who have contributed in one way or the other to the development and growth of the country.

The event, which has recognised the top notch in the socio-political sphere of the nation, has also celebrated A-list entertainers within and outside the country.

According to the CEO/president, Peace Ambassador Agency, Kingsley Amafibe, he said this year's edition would be bigger and better as many Nigerians, both the high and mighty are among the list of dignitaries to be honoured.

"Over the years, we have contributed to peace building and humanitarian aid in Nigeria and Africa through the Peace Education Project. As you may know, our society has been driven into a stage of abject poverty because of the extensive lack of proper education."

"The Peace Education Project has reached out to various schools and institutions to lend its voices to Nigerian youths to acquire proper knowledge. Peace Achievers Awards is a private sector initiative of Peace Ambassador Agency. Each year, the Peace Ambassador Agency recognises individuals and organisations in Africa who have demonstrated strong commitment to serving their community while maintaining a global mindset."

"Founded in 2012, the Peace Achievers Awards encourage leaders and organisations in Africa to continue to be forces for positive change, to inspire thoughtful dialogue about the issues facing our community and our world, and to bring together the best and the brightest in Africa to work together towards a more peaceful future. We seek to build a proper network of young individuals whose sole endeavour would be the uplifting of this great nation," he concluded.