South Africa: More Cocaine From Sao Paulo Intercepted At O.R.Tambo Airport

South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials on Friday made their second major drug bust this month at OR Tambo International Airport, when they intercepted 26 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of R7.4m.

The drugs were discovered by detector dogs in shipment of cosmetics in transit from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The narcotics were handed over to Saps and the Hawks for further investigation and safekeeping, Sars said in a statement.

Earlier this month Sars officials at OR Tambo intercepted an even larger shipment of cocaine from Sao Paulo, this time en route to Australia.

On Monday July 10, detector dogs alerted their handlers to 197 kilograms of cocaine disguised as shampoo, with an estimated street value of over R50m.

The narcotics were likewise turned over to police for investigation.

News24