22 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Committee Hails UN Scribe for Response to N/East Humanitarian Issues

The Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI) has commended Mrs Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, for her commitment to tackling humanitarian issues in the country.

Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, the Vice Chairman of the committee, gave the commendation during a meeting with Ms Mohammed, according to a statement.

Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, Head of Media and Communications of the committee, issued the statement in Abuja yesterday.

Tumsah said the visibility she brings to humanitarian and development issues in the North-east was an added advantage in providing durable solutions to the challenges in the country. He noted that the substantial progress recorded in the humanitarian response scale up by UN agencies.

This, he said, was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari's North-east recovery plan.

Mohammed was accompanied on the mission by Ms Pramila Patten, the Special Representative to the Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict and Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women Executive Director.

