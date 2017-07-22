Nigeria: Why I Dumped Law for Acting - Asabe Madaki

interview

Jos — Asabe Madaki is a rising star who straddles both Nollywood and Kannywood. In this interview with Weekend Magazine, she talks about her attraction to acting, the hurdles, her most recent movie 'Sarauniya', and more. Excerpts:

You are a lawyer. What attracted you to acting?

I started practicing Law when I came back to Nigeria from Scotland, but I have always wanted to be in the entertainment industry. Aside acting, I also sing and dance. At the beginning my parents wanted me to go to school and so I did what they wanted. Now I am following my passion.

Many upcoming actresses struggle early in their careers. What would you say has helped you rise in the industry?

I believe I have the talent because when I was in primary school I was an active member of the dance and drama group. People back then told me I would be a good actress because I have the talent, and I believed them because from the films I have acted so far, my colleagues and even directors, always gave me thumbs up.

How many films have you starred in so far?

I am just an upcoming actress, I haven't done a lot, but I starred in 'Queen Amina' and a series called 'Laraba's World'. I also featured in 'Sarauniya', 'Gwaska', and 'Make Room'.

What challenges have you faced so far?

One of the challenges I face is when I am on the set of a Hausa movie and struggle with some Hausa vocabularies I find difficult to pronounce. Hausa is not my first language, although I know how to read and speak in Hausa. However, I am getting better and learning how to pronounce some words correctly. Again, some roles are quite challenging and I have to rehearse constantly and memorize consistently.

What's your ambition?

I want to be able to give back to the society and become a world class entertainer. I want to also have my own company where I can produce movies and promote talents. A lot of people have what it takes, but don't have someone who can help them. I want to be that door they can use to actualize their potentials.

Most people, especially from the North, view the entertainment industry as promoters of immorality. What challenges have you faced from family and friends?

In the beginning, like I said, the only challenge I had was my parents wanting me to finish school. While in school a lot of modelling companies came to me and wanted me to model for them, but at that time my parents wouldn't allow me. They said it was a distraction and asked me to focus on my education first before any other thing. Now that I am done with school they are satisfied with what I am doing and are in support of my acting career.

You have starred in both Hausa (Kannywood) and English (Nollywood) Nigerian films. How do you juggle the two industries at the same time?

First of all I am from the North, and I should give something to the North. It is not all about being in Nollywood. I like to act in a film with a strong story line that would help the society. Also, a story that would not tarnish my image.

What character would you say you have played that you love the most?

It's the role of Salma in the film titled 'Make Room'. The role was very challenging and I like anything that challenges me or makes me go the extra mile before I achieve it. Salma was a 17-year-old girl and the only child of her parent. She was very focused and determined, and when she wants something she goes for it wholeheartedly. She believed in girl-child education and had dreams of travelling around the world. But despite all her passion and hard work, her dreams were cut short when she was kidnapped by insurgents. So she went through a lot of trauma, which totally changed her life. But she didn't give up and held on till the end.

You were the lead character in the movie titled 'Sarauniya', where you starred alongside Kannywood's A-list actors like Ali Nuhu and Adam A. Zango. How do you feel about that?

I feel excited and delighted working with them. I never believed that I would be chosen to play the lead character in the film, considering famous Kannywood actresses who attended the audition. Working with Ali Nuhu and Adam Zango gave me an extra edge in my acting career because I learn a lot from them. They sat me down and calmed me whenever I was jittery or apprehensive.

What would you say has changed from when you started acting and now?

I used to go out unnoticed, but now anywhere I go, people would shout and get excited to see me. Some would want to take photographs with me or get my contacts. Now, there are places I cannot go to for fear of being mobbed. The major difference is insufficient freedom to move in public.

