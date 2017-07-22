22 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Police Nab Two Alleged Illegal Mining Bosses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Limpopo say they have arrested two illegal mining kingpins linked to the buying and sale of chrome to foreign countries.

The suspects, aged 40 and 62, were arrested on Thursday evening by the police's organised crime unit.

A Toyota Hilux and laptops in their possession were confiscated.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the pair will appear in court in Lebowakgomo on Monday, on charges related to contravening sections of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Act and the National Environmental Maintenance Act.

He described the arrests as a "major breakthrough".

Police and the department of mineral resources have, since late May, been trying to cripple the illegal mining industry in the province by arresting miners and confiscating their machinery.

The operation is being led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major General Bafana Linda.

In addition to the two alleged kingpins, nine other suspects have been arrested since the start of the operation.

Police have focused their attention on the area surrounding the R37 between the towns of Lebowakgomo and Burgersfort.

In addition to the arrests, Mojapelo said mining machinery including excavators, tractor loader backhoes, trucks and unprocessed chrome had been confiscated since the start of the operation.

Legal chrome mining companies and prospectors in the area have been asking the police to put a stop to illegal chrome mining.

Last year then Deputy Minister of Police Maggie Sotyu said corruption was the main enabler of illegal mining.

Speaking to a UN meeting to combat illicit trafficking in precious metals in March 2016, Sotyu said the illegal trade in precious metals was "always linked to a pervasive corruption".

She also described precious metals syndicates in South Africa as highly sophisticated, and said good governance was needed to root out their room to operate.

"Corrupt officials are always enablers to the illicit trafficking of precious metals, by renting out firearms during extensive turf war violence and murders in illegal mining, [and] by allowing organised syndicates to operate at border-gates," she said.

News24

South Africa

More Cocaine From Sao Paulo Intercepted At O.R.Tambo Airport

South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials on Friday made their second major drug bust this month at OR… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.