Nigeria: Police College Suspends Five Recruits

The authorities of the Nigerian Police College, Oji River in Enugu State, have suspended five recruits for indiscipline.

The five are among the 966 fresh intakes of 2016 class currently undergoing training since Dec. 31, 2016 and expected to pass out in September.

The Commandant of the college, Anthony Ogboji, made the disclosure in an address at the opening of a three-day Nigerian Police Force Human Rights Training Programme in Oji River on Friday.

Mr. Ogboji said the recruits were drawn from the five states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo in South East zone.

He said: "144 recruits out of the 966 were specialists and have successfully been trained, passed out and posted to various department and formations of the force where their skills are needed.

"The officers attached to this college are doing their best to ensure we turn out well-trained, disciplined and seasoned police constables that can contain the enormous and dynamic police duty challenges in the society.

"Therefore, five recruits who have been found wanting in discipline, are serving suspension," he said.

The commandant expressed appreciation to the Enugu State Government for a grant of N10 million for the upgrade of infrastructure at the college.

"When I was posted to the college I was scared seeing the level of infrastructural decay.

"The college wrote to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi explaining the infrastructural decay and some needs of the college for which he graciously released the N10 million.

"Today, recruits are no longer going to the bush to defecate. The female recruits are now bathing in the bathrooms inside their hotels and no longer in the open place.

"There is light in the hostels now, soak-away (sewage) pits constructed, doors and windows that were bad replaced and leaking roofs repaired and replaced," he said.

