22 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Another Body of Missing Maredon Fisherman Found

Tagged:

Related Topics

Another body, believed to be a fisherman from the chokka boat Maredon, has been found after it capsized with 16 crew, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

The body washed ashore near the Beachview camping site, roughly 103.6km from Cape St Francis, spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

The chokka boat capsized off Cape St Francis early on Sunday morning. The capsized vessel was found hard aground. The high tide caused the vessel to roll a few times.

Seven crew members were rescued on shore at Sunset rocks, after maritime rescue officials saw red distress flares fired from various chokka fishing vessels offshore of Thyspunt. The body of one fisherman was found with the wreck.

On Wednesday, the body of another of the fishermen, Mbongeni Gift Zulu, 43, from Jeffreys Bay was found floating in the sea near Blue Horizon Bay, Port Elizabeth.

Nkohli previously said the strong current and wind caused the disaster.

Police urged anyone wanting to help in the search for the remaining fishermen to contact Captain Johan Du Toit on 071-475-1831.

Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a body of an unidentified man was found on the beach in a barely accessible location of the Wolfgat Nature Reserve, near False Bay, on Friday.

News24

South Africa

More Cocaine From Sao Paulo Intercepted At O.R.Tambo Airport

South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials on Friday made their second major drug bust this month at OR… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.