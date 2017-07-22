Another body, believed to be a fisherman from the chokka boat Maredon, has been found after it capsized with 16 crew, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

The body washed ashore near the Beachview camping site, roughly 103.6km from Cape St Francis, spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

The chokka boat capsized off Cape St Francis early on Sunday morning. The capsized vessel was found hard aground. The high tide caused the vessel to roll a few times.

Seven crew members were rescued on shore at Sunset rocks, after maritime rescue officials saw red distress flares fired from various chokka fishing vessels offshore of Thyspunt. The body of one fisherman was found with the wreck.

On Wednesday, the body of another of the fishermen, Mbongeni Gift Zulu, 43, from Jeffreys Bay was found floating in the sea near Blue Horizon Bay, Port Elizabeth.

Nkohli previously said the strong current and wind caused the disaster.

Police urged anyone wanting to help in the search for the remaining fishermen to contact Captain Johan Du Toit on 071-475-1831.

Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a body of an unidentified man was found on the beach in a barely accessible location of the Wolfgat Nature Reserve, near False Bay, on Friday.

News24