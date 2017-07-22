21 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Investigate NDDC Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

By Olayemi John-Mensah

The Federal Government will investigate the alleged corrupt practices and debt profile of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in a bid to bring the culprits to book, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Usani Uguru Usani said.

The minister disclosed this while briefing news men in Abuja on Thursday on the activities of the Ministry and the Presidential Initiative for the Industrialisation of Niger Delta.

He said they are organising all issues of development in the region by identifying various organs that have something to do with the development of the Niger Delta region.

He said the ministry will be firm in its determination to ensure proper coordination of development programmes, policies and activities in the Niger Delta region to avoid wastage and duplication.

Similarly, Usani stressed that in keeping with its commitment to properly coordinate development efforts in the Niger Delta region, the Third Quarterly Meeting of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, International Oil and Gas Companies (IOCs) operating in the region and the nine Niger Delta states, had been scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 25th July 2017.

He added that the meeting would enable participants to come out with a working template that will guide their activities.

