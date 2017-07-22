Nigeria: Enugu Govt Engages 291 Health Workers to Monitor Spread of Outbreaks

The Enugu Government has engaged the services of 291 health workers to monitor and minimise patterns of spread of diseases in all the political wards in the state.

The Director of Public Health Services, Okechukwu Ossai, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday, said the workers would also report incidences of disease outbreaks to 88 focal sites for disease surveillance in the state.

He said the involvement of local informants in localities was fashioned to facilitate timely knowledge and information on disease outbreak at ward levels.

The director further explained that the government extended its network on disease surveillance to check the practice of self-medication and unconventional treatments for the disease that could be a threat to others in neighborhoods or communities.

Mr. Ossai said the state government had already employed and trained 87 Disease Surveillance Officers on case definitions and symptoms of emerging and re-emerging diseases.

"We have to up our game and be on high alert due to the challenges of emerging and re-emerging diseases.

"So, we are putting people on alert at the ward to the state level as well as integrating facility based-surveillance to community based-surveillance to ensure we are proactive," he said.

NAN