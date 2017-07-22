22 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Enugu Govt Engages 291 Health Workers to Monitor Spread of Outbreaks

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Enugu Government has engaged the services of 291 health workers to monitor and minimise patterns of spread of diseases in all the political wards in the state.

The Director of Public Health Services, Okechukwu Ossai, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday, said the workers would also report incidences of disease outbreaks to 88 focal sites for disease surveillance in the state.

He said the involvement of local informants in localities was fashioned to facilitate timely knowledge and information on disease outbreak at ward levels.

The director further explained that the government extended its network on disease surveillance to check the practice of self-medication and unconventional treatments for the disease that could be a threat to others in neighborhoods or communities.

Mr. Ossai said the state government had already employed and trained 87 Disease Surveillance Officers on case definitions and symptoms of emerging and re-emerging diseases.

"We have to up our game and be on high alert due to the challenges of emerging and re-emerging diseases.

"So, we are putting people on alert at the ward to the state level as well as integrating facility based-surveillance to community based-surveillance to ensure we are proactive," he said.

NAN

Nigeria

Lagos Residents Vote in Local Govt Elections‎

Lagos residents will, today, July 22, elect their chairpersons and councillors across the 20 local government areas and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.