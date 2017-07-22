21 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Seven Police Officers, 42 Officials Suspended in O.R.Tambo Security 'Clean Up'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seven police officers, 34 information desk clerks and eight Gauteng tourism officials have been suspended in an on-going "clean-up" of OR Tambo International Airport, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Friday.

This as a special court for the airport is set to be launched to deal with "aviation-related matters".

The seven police officers were suspended after they were linked to several crimes at the airport, Mbalula said Mbalula was speaking at a press briefing at the airport surrounding the upgrading of security following months of hijackings, thefts, and murders linked to a syndicate at the airport.

Airport Community South Africa (ACSA) general manager Bongiwe Pityi said the information counter clerks and Gauteng tourism officials who have been suspended will be subjected to a disciplinary process within the next few weeks.

They had been suspended for various reasons, she said. During the briefing, State Security Minister David Mahlobo promised that the vetting of airport staff would begin on Monday.

He said vetting would include people working for service providers and contractors, about 35 000 people in total. Staff from car hire companies, restaurants, and airlines are also set to be vetted.

Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina, said the municipality plans to deploy 25 additional officers on roads leading to and from the airport, in addition to the 95 there at present.

They would also first be vetted.

CCTV cameras would be installed in strategic areas in and around the airport and visible policing would increase.

He apologised for the random stop and searches and roadblocks that could arise during the implementation of the plan.

Mbalula said the South African Police Service (SAPS) wanted a "firmer, disciplined force".

"Criminality isn't only happening through police and that's why we have to close the gaps. Those who have been reshuffled, it doesn't mean they are guilty. It's just that when people get too comfortable, they'll be susceptible to wrongdoing," he said.

News24

South Africa

More Cocaine From Sao Paulo Intercepted At O.R.Tambo Airport

South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials on Friday made their second major drug bust this month at OR… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.