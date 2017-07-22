22 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Customs Release 11 Hilux Vans, Conceal Owner's Identity

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — The Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service Kano/Jigawa Command, Yusuf Abba Kassim has confirmed the release of the 11 Toyota Hilux patrol vans and a Land Cruiser Jeep seized in March this year.

Officials of the Comptroller General's Special Compliance Task Force impounded the vehicles and sealed off the residence where the vehicles were found along Magajin Rumfa road in Nassarawa GRA, Kano.

The vehicles were smuggled into Nigeria through Maigatari border in Jigawa State, but trailed to Kano by the service.

Kassim said the owner of the vehicles paid a duty of N19m to the service before the release. Asked about the identity of the owner, the comptroller said, "It is not our duty to know the identity of the owner. Ours is to collect duty from a clearing agent and release the vehicle. And an agent has paid N19m duty for the vehicles and we have released them to him."

He said the command had from January to June this year, generated N5.9bn revenue equivalent to 59.35 per cent of the command's revenue target.

