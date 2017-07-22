21 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Government and 'Life Esidimeni' Families Reach Agreement On Alternative Dispute Resolution

Health Minister Dr Arron Motsoaledi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have reached an agreement with representatives of the families and relatives of the victims of the 'Life Esidimeni' tragedy on the Alternative Dispute Resolution process.

The parties have agreed to appoint retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution process.

The report of the Health Ombud recommends that "the National Minister must facilitate a process jointly with the Premier of the Province to contact all affected individuals and families and enter into an Alternative Dispute Resolution process".

Justice Moseneke has agreed to lead the alternative dispute resolution process and will at the earliest convenience convene a meeting with all the parties to outline the mediation process.

The Office of the Premier will provide any support that the mediator may require to facilitate the dispute resolution process.

