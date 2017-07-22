South Africa: Human Settlements Responds to Misleading Statement On 'Gifts and Flowers for Employees'

press release

The Ministry of Human Settlements has noted a misleading statement issued by the opposition party in relation to a Parliamentary reply on gifts, donations and sponsorships during 2013/14, 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 financial years.

The statement is devoid of truth in stating that the amount was used on flowers and gifts for employees.

We would like to put it record that during the 2013/14 Govan Mbeki Awards the Department of Human Settlements came up with a special award for the best performing institutions in the sector. These institutions include spheres of government and developing contractors. These awards were cash amounts given to winners to be used for human settlements development.

The annual Govan Mbeki Awards are aimed at encouraging and re-enforcing a culture of excellence within the housing sector in the delivery of integrated human settlements.

It is worth noting that these special awards with monetary value have since been discontinued.

It is rather unfortunate that the Honourable member mischievously chose to change his question when engaging with the media by deciding to focus on flowers and gifts instead of sticking to his original question which deals with gifts, donations and sponsorships.

There is no truth in that the funds were spent on political activities towards the 2014 national and provincial elections.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements