Ronnie Mamoepa,left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa,right.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa died in hospital on Saturday night.

The Presidency announced that Mamoepa died at 23:15.

"The president and deputy president convey their sincere condolences to Mr Mamoepa's immediate and extended family, comrades, friends and colleagues," the statement read.

The veteran spokesperson took ill a month ago and had to undergo surgery.

At the time, Ramaphosa visited him in hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mamoepa was a well known figure in media circles, having communicated the views and comments of various government ministers on topics as diverse as the Sudanese peace talks and the controversy over the Dalai Llama's planned visit many years ago.

He was also a spokesperson for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma when she was Home Affairs minister.

In her book Robben Island , Charlene Smith detailed Mamoepa's involvement as an ANC member during the struggle.

"Ronnie Mamoepa was a skinny kid who knew the slogans and songs by heart, and could raise his knees higher than most in the toyi-toyi," the book stated.

Smith said Mamoepa was convicted for terrorism in 1980, at just 18 years of age.

Condolences streamed in from politicians and the public on Saturday night as news spread of his passing.

