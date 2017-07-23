23 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Unite in Prayer for Ronnie, Says Family

The family of the late Ronnie Mamoepa on Sunday called on South Africans to come together in commemoration of the struggle activist and government spokesman.

"The Mamoepa family are asking the people of South Africa to join them in prayer as they come to terms with the untimely loss of Ronnie," said family spokesperson Groovin Nchabeleng in a statement.

"Ronnie Mamoepa is an icon of the country's liberation struggle having served five years of his youth in incarceration at the infamous Robben Island prison in Cape Town," he added.

Mamoepa, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, died on Saturday night at the age of 56, following complications from a stroke he suffered last month.

The family said Mamoepa had received the "highest medical care" and thanked Unitas hospital for their assistance over the last five weeks.

"The Mamoepa family also appreciates the close interest taken in Ronnie's wellbeing by the management and staff of The Presidency as well as the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health, Drs Aaron Motsoaledi and Gwen Ramakgopa."

The family also expressed appreciation for all support received from extended family, friends, colleagues and associates.

Funeral arrangements would be released shortly, said Nchabeleng.

Earlier, Ramaphosa paid tribute to Mamoepa in a statement declaring that "this is a great loss to me personally, to The Presidency and government at large," while extending his condolences to Mamoepa's wife, children and siblings.

Mamoepa, who joined government in 1994, had served in various communication roles including as spokesman for the then Foreign Affairs Department and also Home Affairs.

Source: News24

