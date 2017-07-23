Malawi: National ID Forms Now On Website

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the UNDP have moved to further strengthen control over the NR1 (Registration Form) by liberalising the distribution mode to include website downloading.

The NRB PRO Norman Fulatira emphasised in an interview that this move is meant to ensure the achievement of the principle of universal coverage that guides the citizen Registration processes.

This was also emphasised by the UNDP Chief Technical Advisor Tariq Malik who stated that there are currently enough forms for all eligible Malawians.

"The main issue is how many persons the registration officers can process in day. They give out forms to the number of people that they can register per day and they don't want to waste people's time queuing by handing out too many forms", Malik stressed.

The availability of NR1 forms that registrants are to fill in and submit at the registration centers has been subject to public queries in the past week.

Malik reminded that the NR1 forms are not only available at the registration centers, they can also be downloaded from the websites of the National Registration Bureau and the UNDP. The forms dated 21 April 2017 are the correct ones, also if they are photocopied, he said.

Malik, who has successfully carried out national registration projects in many parts of the world, emphasized that the NR1 forms are free.

"Anyone who tries to sell the forms is unfortunately taking the undue advantage of the demand for registration", he said, reminding that some arrests have been made of persons trying to charge registrants of money for NR1 forms. NR1 forms, the process of registration including community witnessing is free of charge.

Tariq Malik reiterated the absolute commitment not to leave anybody behind in the National Registration Project.

"The leading principle is universal coverage, the work will continue until every eligible Malawian has had the opportunity to register. Our first testimony is the results in the districts of the first phase of the project where 95 per cent of the population was registered. As the we move on to other parts of the country, some Biometric Registration Kits are left behind in the districts of Phase 1 to allow those who didn't have an opportunity earlier to go and register", Malik said, adding that the same strategy will be implemented for all five phases of the project.

Parents who are eligible to register are strongly encouraged to bring along their children. "The persons under the age of 16 are the future of the Malawi nation and should be empowered with a legal identity that is their birthright, Malik said

The National Registration Campaign runs until the end of December 2017 but the National Bureau of Registration and UNDP will continue the registration process during 2018 to allow all Malawians to obtain their legal identities.