The fear of violence and heavy downpour kept many Lagos residents indoors on Saturday during the local council elections held in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters who were on ground to witness the processes across the state reported that many residents were kept indoors after a heavy downpour flooded major parts of the state.

Others refused to go to the polling booth because of fear of possible break down of law and order, following violent pre-election campaigns in some parts of the state.

YABA, MAKOKO FLOODED

Elections were heavily disrupted in Sabo part of Yaba as there was flood in the area after a heavy downpour that began around 5 a.m.

Many residents cried for help as shops and residential areas were submerged by the flood.

Reports said electoral officials were stranded in the area as flood prevented them from getting to their respective polling booths at the scheduled time. Voting did not start until about past 12 noon in other parts of the area.

The Makoko area of the state was equally flooded and many young men played across the road leading to the Third Mainland bridge.

APATHY, RAIN ON THE ISLAND

On the Lagos Island axis of the state, there was widespread apathy occasioned by a heavy downpour.

On major streets in Lagos Island, Ikoyi and Obalende, young boys barricaded the road and played football.

When prompted by our reporter, one of them told PREMIUM TIMES that they didn't bother to vote because most of the politicians are only vying for offices to embezzle public funds.

In Lekki, Ajah and Victoria Island, there was widespread apathy as many residents were kept indoors by the early morning downpour.

Others expressed nonchalance about the fairness of the process, saying it was an exercise in futility.

VIOLENCE IN MUSHIN

The Odi-olowo axis of Mushin was, however, marred by reported acts of violence by thugs loyal to some of the political parties.

There were reported cases of ballot box snatching and attack of electoral officers in other parts of the area.

Similarly, party agents of rival political parties were allegedly intimidated and prevented from voting by thugs loyal to two of the popular parties in the area.

In Ifelodun, many voters were also allegedly intimidated from voting by thugs loyal to some parties.

LATE ARRIVAL OF MATERIALS IN ALIMOSO

There were reported cases of late arrival of materials in some parts of Alimosho and Ikorodu areas.

Also, some riverine areas of the state witnessed delay in arrival of electoral officers and election materials.

Reports of missing names of voters were also recorded in some parts of Alimosho and Agege voting centres.

FEAR IN OSHODI, SHOMOLU

The turnout in Oshodi, Mafoluku, Shomolu and its adjoining areas was relatively poor.

This was due to fear of possible outbreak of violence on the area.

The area has been marked as a flashpoint of violence having witnessed violent attacks during the campaign season, leading to the death of some party faithfuls and a prominent member of the local transport union.

A resident who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday morning, Keji Shuaib, said many residents stayed indoors throughout the day as scores had before election day fled the area for their safety.

"Everyone was scared and many people stayed indoors because this place has always been the center of violence," she said.

POLITICIANS SPEAK

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Casting Her Vote During The Local Government Elections at Ward E Unit 034 Bourdillon ,Lagos on Saturday (22/7/17). 03715/22/7/2017/okoya olatunde/NAN

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of a leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu in her remarks, chided Lagosians who didn't come out to exercise their franchise.

Mrs. Tinubu, shortly after casting her vote at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, said electorate who failed to vote had no right to criticise the government.

On his part, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos commended the electoral umpire for its conduct of the election.

Shortly after casting his vite at his polling unit in Epe, the governor also enjoined Lagosians to troop out en masse and vote for their candidates of choice.

RESULTS TRICKLE IN

PREMIUM TIMES is at the state electoral body's office in Yaba and we will bring you details of the results as they come in.